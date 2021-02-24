EA patents method to avoid waiting for game downloads

https://www.techspot.com/news/88737-ea-patent-outlines-technique-bypass-game-download-install.html
I remember having a way to do this in the past. It was called a disc.
I remember having a way to do this in the past. It was called a disc.
Could still be useful considering you would have to wait for the installation to finish with a disc.https://www.techspot.com/news/88737-ea-patent-outlines-technique-bypass-game-download-install.html
I remember having a way to do this in the past. It was called a disc.
How about a USB key with game on it? And no convoluted online launchers to run the damn thing.https://www.techspot.com/news/88737-ea-patent-outlines-technique-bypass-game-download-install.html
I remember having a way to do this in the past. It was called a disc.