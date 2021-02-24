EA patents method to avoid waiting for game downloads

H

hajalie24

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2010
Messages
1,359
This is weird. It streams the game to you (like Stadia, etc) and then switches over to local processing once enough assets are downloaded.
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,001
jfreund said:
https://www.techspot.com/news/88737-ea-patent-outlines-technique-bypass-game-download-install.html

I remember having a way to do this in the past. It was called a disc.
Click to expand...
Could still be useful considering you would have to wait for the installation to finish with a disc.

A playstation 4 for example:
The PlayStation 4's Blu Ray disk speed is rated at 6x, which is a maximum reading speed of about 27 MB/s.

Some people now have faster internet connection than that (i.e. the installation would be faster via internet than the dvd drive I think)
 
C

chimera991

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2010
Messages
1,163
Without clicking on the article I bet EA is working on a way to charge customers x amount of cash for downloading a game the user already owns.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top