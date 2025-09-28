  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
EA May Go Private in $50 Billion Buyout By Multinational Investors

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,539
Private Equity strikes again

"The last time rumors about an EA acquisition were doing the rounds, the company's CEO, Andrew Wilson, was quick to dismiss them and play up EA's successful earnings. Of course, the deal is not yet signed, although an announcement is expected within the next week or two. Theoretically, privatization could help EA streamline company decision-making and remove investor pressure, potentially allowing for more agile moves and interesting game releases. As we discussed late last year, EA isn't the only major publicly traded game studio that is seeking a buyout, with rumors previously spreading about Tencent potentially buying out Ubisoft."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341419/...-50-billion-buyout-by-multinational-investors
 
