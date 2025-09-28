EA May Go Private in $50 Billion Buyout By Multinational Investors

erek
Private Equity strikes again
"The last time rumors about an EA acquisition were doing the rounds, the company's CEO, Andrew Wilson, was quick to dismiss them and play up EA's successful earnings. Of course, the deal is not yet signed, although an announcement is expected within the next week or two. Theoretically, privatization could help EA streamline company decision-making and remove investor pressure, potentially allowing for more agile moves and interesting game releases. As we discussed late last year, EA isn't the only major publicly traded game studio that is seeking a buyout, with rumors previously spreading about Tencent potentially buying out Ubisoft."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341419/...-50-billion-buyout-by-multinational-investors
