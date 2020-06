dark_reign said: Valve won't give up that 70/30 revenue split. They won't budge until they see that it doesn't work anymore. Imagine having 20 or more game launchers in just a few years! Click to expand...

Its important to note that Valve only gets the 30%, which is a TON less than just about any console developer/publisher, and Valve and Steam offer WAY more content - from hosting for patches and updates, community features, payment and region-relation processing, Steamworks integrations including ready-made multiplayer, friends lists, and lots move - for that. It really isn't an insane amount to ask especially considering you'd need to have your own infrastructure, build your game systems (note: a major reason why Japanese games came to PC at all was because of Valve and Steam - these were devs/publishers used to letting the consoles handle all the online/multiplayer and similar networking stuff, as opposed to building it themselves. Until Steam showed up with this, many games didn't get ported and those that did often lacked any online features compared to console versions).The whole bellyaching about the "revenue split" was simply invented by Epic in their underhanded way to try to break onto the scene. Uplay and Origin often offer 3rd party titles on their platforms as well, and have a 30% revenue split (or worse) . The whole thing was basically a marketing tactic by Epic and is completely unrealistic when nearly everyone else did the same or worse and got less; not to mention even stores/platforms like GOG etc. What's worse is that the 30% split is only the "starter", and games that sell well offer a smaller and smaller split to Steam with every milestone. Furthermore, indie titles have had certain deals (previously on Greenlight - not sure about now) where they'd get a smaller revenue split given in deference to the smaller size of their project.Given that Epic has been the least ethical and the most harmful, them clutching pearls about a revenue split is really frustrating. This is not to suggest that Steam is perfect or can't evolve, but the whole thing is really been mostly about big companies who offer FAR less than Valve/Steam making their own "but I want all the money" systems when it comes to the first parties like Uplay and Origin, or are bad faith actors like we see with Epic.