EA is laying off 6 percent of its workers

“EA, which publishes popular games like The Sims and Madden NFL, laid off around 200 Apex Legends testers in February over a Zoom call, according to a report from Kotaku. As EA continues to cut back spending, it also announced its plans to shut down Apex Legends Mobile in January and halted development on the mobile Battlefieldtitle it began working on. The company reportedly canceled a new Titanfallsingle-player game as well.”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/29/23662228/ea-layoffs-workers-employeesrestructuring