EA is laying off 6 percent of its workers

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,859
“EA, which publishes popular games like The Sims and Madden NFL, laid off around 200 Apex Legends testers in February over a Zoom call, according to a report from Kotaku. As EA continues to cut back spending, it also announced its plans to shut down Apex Legends Mobile in January and halted development on the mobile Battlefieldtitle it began working on. The company reportedly canceled a new Titanfallsingle-player game as well.”

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/29/23662228/ea-layoffs-workers-employeesrestructuring
 
2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,866
It's all the rage, if endless growth from governments all of the world printing money non-stop can't make the share value go up then layoffs will!
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
13,278
Too bad about a Titanfall single player game being cancelled. Titanfall 2 actually had a decent campaign. While I have no interest in the multiplayer I think another campaign in that series would have been interesting.
 
