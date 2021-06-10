EA Frostbite engine and FIFA 2021 source code allegedly stolen in hack

FIFA 2021 and both the source code and tools for EA's proprietary Frostbite game engine. Some of the other assets the hackers claim they took from the company include several software development kits. Those responsible are trying to sell the assets. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the Battlefield series and many other popular video game franchises, has been hacked. On multiple underground hacking forums, Motherboard found hackers claiming they had taken more than 780GB of data from the company. According to screenshots seen by the outlet, the trove includes the source code forand both the source code and tools for EA's proprietary Frostbite game engine. Some of the other assets the hackers claim they took from the company include several software development kits. Those responsible are trying to sell the assets. Click to expand...

Bad news for anyone who plays multiplayer games using Frostbite because having the full source code in the wild will make things at lot easier for anyone trying to create cheats for games using it.