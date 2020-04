EA Digital Sale on Origin/Amazon - Fallen Order ($30), ME: Andromedia ($4), BF V ($12), BF 1 ($3), Titanfall 2 ($3), More...

TheSlySyl said: Is ME: Andromeda worth $4?



I guess the bigger question.



Is it worth my TIME to attempt ME: Andromeda?



(Note: Titanfall 2 single player is ABSOLUTELY worth your time. It's short, and there's a mission mid-game that is one of my favorite FPS sequences ever.)

Absolutely. I paid somewhere around $50 for it and was not disappointed. I got right around 100 hours out of it. The game got massively shit on because the facial animations weren't up to snuff. While they were worthy of criticism, it was blown way out of proportion and every other aspect of the game was undeservedly ripped to shreds over it. There were many complaints about bugs, but I don't recall anything significant other than performance that wasn't on par with other Frostbite titles. Any technical issues have since been fixed. The gameplay is tight, combat is fun, and the Bioware RPG staples are all there. The story is sub-par compared to previous Mass Effect games, but I'd still call it better than a lot of other games out there.At $4 you don't have much to loose. If you're a fan of the series, or just a fan of third person shooters, it's worth well more than $4 IMO.