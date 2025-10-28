  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
EA confirms free-to-play Battlefield 6 battle royale is coming out tomorrow

1761611277319.png


"No further details, like how the free-to-play battle royale mode will intersect with the definitely not-free-to-play Battlefield 6, have been revealed at this point, and the teaser on X—four soldiers, seemingly of different classes, walking away from a downed airliner in a burning residential neighborhood, doesn't tell us much either.


That suggests to me that this is EA scrambling in a rapid reaction to the leaks, but it doesn't really matter because there won't be much of a wait—all will be revealed tomorrow."

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/games/battl...field-6-battle-royale-is-coming-out-tomorrow/
 
