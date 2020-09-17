erek
"The single player campaign also aims to tell one of the most immersive World War II stories yet in a robust and emotionally-driven first-person experience. The team at Respawn has spent the past four years and hundreds of hours interviewing veterans of the war, and traveled to the places where history happened, in order to get the emotional tone of the game right. The team also captured more than 120 pages of stunning performance capture - an entire movie's worth of narrative performance - to supplement the moving tale of heroism and sacrifice.
Additionally, Medal of Honor : Above and Beyond will feature a variety of multiplayer modes, some of which are only possible in VR and with the addition of Steam support, players will benefit from cross-platform play across multiple different devices. Keep an eye out for more information on these modes in the months ahead.
For more on the upcoming title, the development team's latest blog post can be found here: https://www.oculus.com/medal-of-honor/the-sounds-of-war/.
Stay tuned for more details on the coming leading up to launch, including more details on Medal of Honor : Above and Beyond multiplayer features, new modes and more."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272250/ea-announces-medal-of-honor-above-and-beyond-a-vr-experience
