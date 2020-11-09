erek
"The Electronic Arts owned BioWare studio have recently announced the Mass Effect Legendary Edition during N7 day celebrations. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes a compilation of the first three Mass Effect titles released between 2007 and 2012. The remastered games have all single-player DLC and additional in-game content included. While the games will be optimized for 4K with updated textures, shaders, models, and effects they will not be receiving a full remake. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available for pre-order at 60 USD launching in Spring 2021 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274398/ea-announces-mass-effect-legendary-edition
