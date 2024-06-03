E3 1270 v3 on ecs h81h3m4

I've had good luck putting Xeons into H81 motherboards, but they were all from more reliable brands. I've also upgraded a lot of Dells from this era with Xeons. Compatibility overall is pretty good. Usually they will list compatibility on their website.Odd that it only hasXeon on that list, and under "Since BIOS" it says "N/A". That wouldn't leave me with a ton of confidence. ECS was always a bottom-tier motherboard maker. The kind of motherboard that would come with a $50 CPU+Mobo combo at Fry's Electronics back in the day.Without the CPU being specifically listed as compatible, I'm not sure that anyone is going to be able to give you a concrete answer. I'd say that there is probably still at least a chance that it will work. Keep in mind that the e3 1270 v3 does not have integrated video, so you would need a separate videocard to use the system, even if the motherboard has video outputs.