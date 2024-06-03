E3 1270 v3 on ecs h81h3m4

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I've had good luck putting Xeons into H81 motherboards, but they were all from more reliable brands. I've also upgraded a lot of Dells from this era with Xeons. Compatibility overall is pretty good. Usually they will list compatibility on their website.
https://www.ecs.com.tw/he/Product/Motherboard/H81H3-M4/support
Odd that it only has one Xeon on that list, and under "Since BIOS" it says "N/A". That wouldn't leave me with a ton of confidence. ECS was always a bottom-tier motherboard maker. The kind of motherboard that would come with a $50 CPU+Mobo combo at Fry's Electronics back in the day.
Without the CPU being specifically listed as compatible, I'm not sure that anyone is going to be able to give you a concrete answer. I'd say that there is probably still at least a chance that it will work. Keep in mind that the e3 1270 v3 does not have integrated video, so you would need a separate videocard to use the system, even if the motherboard has video
Thank you very much for responding, seeing other better quality brands, as you say, almost all of them support all the xeon 1150 of the e3 v3 family, I remember seeing in a hackintosh forum a user who had my board and a xeon e3 1270 or 1280 that It recognized the board but the user had kernel panic problems when installing the aforementioned OS, I guess I will update the bios when I get the processor or I will modify the bios with some microcodes that I obtained in another forum, the reason for updating the processor is because I was able to purchase it a decent graphics and not all the performance of the graphics is used because of my i3 4160
