E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy New PC Exclusive Indie FPS/RPG

I just saw that E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy was just released on Steam. I have been following a thread on this game on another forum and it looks interesting. As a fan of fps/rpg hybrids like Borderlands and Fallout 3 this looks like it could be right up my alley. It is an Indie title with a $18 price tag so I might be expecting a bit too much but I have to give this game a shot. I'm downloading now.[ame="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzDf5lzVTd4"]‪E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy launch trailer‬‏ - YouTube[/ame]