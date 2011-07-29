E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy New PC Exclusive Indie FPS/RPG

B

BababooeyHTJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 21, 2009
Messages
6,951
I just saw that E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy was just released on Steam. I have been following a thread on this game on another forum and it looks interesting. As a fan of fps/rpg hybrids like Borderlands and Fallout 3 this looks like it could be right up my alley. It is an Indie title with a $18 price tag so I might be expecting a bit too much but I have to give this game a shot. I'm downloading now.

[ame="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzDf5lzVTd4"]&#x202a;E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy launch trailer&#x202c;&rlm; - YouTube[/ame]
 
G

GregP24

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,860
I've never even heard of this game. Keep us posted. If it's good, I'll pick it up.
 
F

FrozenLiquidity

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2007
Messages
1,588
Wow, actually that looks like something I'd really enjoy.. Grabbing the 4-pack tonight.

This ought to be a real hit at our co-op themed LANs :D
 
J

John721

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
1,623
I'd heard about this, but didn't realize it was released. Definitely looks interesting. Thanks for the heads up.
 
F

FrozenLiquidity

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2007
Messages
1,588
Reading more about it now... it seriously sounds like the gameplay in this would be akin to a proper System Shock 3 title. Co-op. Research and Development, inventory, implants, PSI powers, skills and abilities...

How did this one slip by me until now? :D
 
W

Wenglish

Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2004
Messages
566
I'm in the same boat with the rest of you. Where did this fantastic sounding game come from? How the hell did I not know about it?

Anyone interested in the 4 pack group buy?
 
W

WarriorX

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
2,155
FrozenLiquidity said:
Reading more about it now... it seriously sounds like the gameplay in this would be akin to a proper System Shock 3 title. Co-op. Research and Development, inventory, implants, PSI powers, skills and abilities...

How did this one slip by me until now? :D
Click to expand...

Reminds me of old HL mod. I think it was called Science and Industry.
 
scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
7,771
Love the HUD. If you post that it's good, i'll get it!
 
F

FrozenLiquidity

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2007
Messages
1,588
BababooeyHTJ said:
Yes sir, thats what I've been playing. I'm only a couple of hours in but I've been enjoying is so far.
Click to expand...

Have you played System Shock 2?

Does it use a lot of the same principles or play anything like it? It sure sounds like it did from their description, but I'm curious as to how far that seemingly extends.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,864
I'll be grabbing a four pack tonight as well. This looks great! I've got a few friends coming over to bbq, drink, and play games, so it looks like this might be an option. Thanks for the tip!

(I'm a big SS1/SS2/DX fan, so this should be nice.) There is a huge lack of Cyberpunk setting games. They all died out in the 90s it seems. Can't wait for DXHR either.
 
R

Roliath

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
2,914
lol
@ w.e.e.d
warfare engineering and enforcement division.

(its in the game)
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,372
Early first impressions: I can't believe they're only asking $18 for this.

EXCELLENT.
 
F

FrozenLiquidity

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2007
Messages
1,588
They should charge more for this. It's definitely got the depth I look for in a game and I can't wait to get a bit further into it.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) one of my roommates just got it too and wants to play, so I'll be coordinating my first play-through with him this weekend. :D

4-pack acquired. No regrets.
 
L

lobski2

Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2009
Messages
969
I'm looking for someone who bought a 4pack and needs buyers.

I am looking for TWO copies (one for me, one for a friend).

If you have two copies available, please PM me with your Steam info! :)
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,372
I really only have one complaint so far. Despite having my gamma, contrast, and brightness set perfectly fine there's areas in this game where it's just too damned bloody dark even with the flashlight they give you.

Anyone else agree with me on that?





refraxion said:
Is this games for windows?
Click to expand...

Linux and Apple only. :p
 
G

GregP24

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,860
Q-BZ said:
I really only have one complaint so far. Despite having my gamma, contrast, and brightness set perfectly fine there's areas in this game where it's just too damned bloody dark even with the flashlight they give you.

Anyone else agree with me on that?







Linux and Apple only. :p
Click to expand...

OS/2
 
M

Monkey God

Mangina Full of Sand
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
6,723
Has a lot of potential. Been playing for about an hour. Steep learning curve, some UI WTF's, developers are not native English speakers (try understanding the history in the library?), but the game could be alot of fun once you get into it.
 
T

Term-X

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 21, 2001
Messages
2,412
Seems interesting but what I can tell from the video, too much clicky clicky and deciphering of the rather horrid translations. I might give it a shot when it's around $5
 
S

simonizor

Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2011
Messages
709
I don't know what they were showing in the trailer on Steam, but the UI looks very clunky. The guy looks at a a sentry gun and starts to hack into it. The GUI that comes up is very clunky and unpolished looking. Hopefully the rest of the game has a bit more polish to it.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,372
simonizor said:
I don't know what they were showing in the trailer on Steam, but the UI looks very clunky. The guy looks at a a sentry gun and starts to hack into it. The GUI that comes up is very clunky and unpolished looking. Hopefully the rest of the game has a bit more polish to it.
Click to expand...

It's hit and miss but pretty forgivable at south of $20. I'm encouraged by the news that they intend to support this game so it can only get better from here on out. :)
 
B

BababooeyHTJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 21, 2009
Messages
6,951
Its really not that clunky. The "problem" is that there are just a ton of options to choose from.
 
B

BababooeyHTJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 21, 2009
Messages
6,951
simonizor said:
I would think they could simplify it a little bit. The guy had to click like a dozen different buttons to hack the sentry gun.
Click to expand...

Its like a mini game. I would compare hacking in this game to a jrpg style turnbased battle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top