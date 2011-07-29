E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy New PC Exclusive Indie FPS/RPG

BababooeyHTJ
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2009
- Messages
- 6,951
I just saw that E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy was just released on Steam. I have been following a thread on this game on another forum and it looks interesting. As a fan of fps/rpg hybrids like Borderlands and Fallout 3 this looks like it could be right up my alley. It is an Indie title with a $18 price tag so I might be expecting a bit too much but I have to give this game a shot. I'm downloading now.
[ame="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzDf5lzVTd4"]‪E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy launch trailer‬‏ - YouTube[/ame]
[ame="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzDf5lzVTd4"]‪E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy launch trailer‬‏ - YouTube[/ame]