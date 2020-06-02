E-ATX Small Footprint - Are There Any?

So I have a build I'd like to do using an Asus Rampage Edition 10 board. I have all of the parts but not permanent cooling. The hold up is that the only case I have big enough is a Thermaltake Level 10 GT Snow Ed. I love the case and have yet to build in it, but the footprint is quite the chunk of real-estate. So, this leads me to something with clean lines, good cooling options, cable management......am I asking too much to throw in "small footprint" with that? Is there anything out there? I will be using an Asus RX580 Strix Gaming Top Ed.....long enough name. Not looking to water cool everything but would like an AIO on the cpu. Large fans would be nice too....... am I asking too much? LoLAnyway, throw some ideas out to me! Thanks