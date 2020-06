I dont think my PC will be able to run this maxed out so I will probably be getting it for PS4 on its release day. Looking forward to it, been following it for a while. It seems like it mostly focuses on melee weapons, not sure how many firearms there are in the game. The animations for melee kills look pretty sweet so far, and obviously the free running aspect is a great addon to a FPS game. While most people physically wouldnt be able to move like that unless you're David Belle, it adds an aspect of freedom and realism in a way that most games dont have. Its always nice being able to move in a way that allows you to access areas that normally you cant in many games. Its one aspect that just constantly lets you know you're playing a game. I dont like not being able to scale a 6' wall or climb on top of a house in a game when I know I surely could somehow in real life. Obviously there a lot of limitations with games and engines but I would like to see more games implement systems that allow you to move more freely. Even if it is exaggerated. Ill let you know how the game is!