Dygma Raise - Ergonomic , split, mechanical, libre software/firmware keyboard

Hello everyone. Some of you may have seen myself and a handful of others discuss a new entry to the enthusiast mech keyboard niche, the Dygma Raise. As some may know, there are many keyboard related bespoke components, kits, and other small-yield projects that require crowdfunding or a group-buy to create something unique. Dygma, formed in Spain and employing esports pros , hardcore keyboard enthusiasts, and those with a passion for libre/open source, set out to create a powerful, unique keyboard with some newer features while still being accessible to a wide user base ; I think they've succeeded! For more information on specs, features and the like check out their webpage - https://www.dygma.com/ . Besides whats listed there, its worth noting that both the firmware and configuration software are fully open source, with MacOSX and Linux compatibility from the start; the latter being highly desirable in my view and shipping with Linux support intact means the validation of a Kickstarter promise that, sadly, not all projects have kept, further adding to confidence in Dygma. Crowdfunded over a year ago, the first retail units are finally shipping! Despite delays, one thing that gave me great confidence in the project was how Dygma both A) offered refunds to those who wished to cancel because of delays, rather than pulling the bullshit refusal justifications that many shifty hardware crowdfunding projects employ and B) had phenomenal communication all along the way. If there was going to be a delay , backers always knew specifics of what and why (one time a component's manufacturer did a shoddy job and they needed to have them replaced etc) which clearly showcased they cared about quality above all else. Below are a handful of "unboxing" pictures I've taken of my Raise in the Silver / White option. (Note: The keycaps, white PBT doubleshot, are a bright white color with no yellowing or anything ; the difference in shades between pics has to do with lighting). --- Spoiler {} Crowdfunding and pre-orders of the Raise come packed in this included carrying case! I am unsure if it will be included in later purchases, but if not i'm sure it will be available as an accessory. Spoiler {} Case opened, the Raise itself is present with a nice little cloth pull tab (in red) to help remove it. Below is the Neuron, the Y-shaped central connector to which both sides of the Raise connect, and in turn connect to your PC. My Raise is the Silver chassis option that comes with white keycaps in my case, PBT doubleshot US English in the ANSI layout. Other languages are also available, as is the ISO layout when required. Note that the US English and UK English are PBT doubleshot, while other languages offered (Japanese, Spanish etc) were, laser etched legends on ABS, as the lower volume made PBT cost prohibitive, at least at first. Spoiler {} Removing the keyboard itself, the bottom layer has compartments for many cables and accessories. I've placed the included quick-start guide and decals on the lid. The top compartment includes the double-sided key cap / switch removal tool, as well as 2 USB-C cables for connecting both halves of the Raise to the Neuron. Next compartment down is the USB-C > USB-A cable connecting the Neuron to your PC All cables/accessories will be color-matched. The removable wrists rests are prominently visible in white, below. In the bottom compartments are an assortment of key switches, one of each that Dygma sells with their keyboards. This is a nice little bonus allowing owners to try out each switch type and freely compare with each other as well as the one originally selected for their board ; replacement is easy given hotswap, solder-free sockets. I personally went for the Kailh Speed Silver as I'm used to typing on CherryMX Red, a fellow linear type switch, though I am curious to compare with some tactile types. Spoiler {} The Raise sitting on my table, with wrist cushions in place. I have them just sitting there loosely, though there is a backing that can be peeled off allowing them to be sticky yet without residue ; they can be removed and washed if need be. Overall the whole keyboard feels solid and well made, heavy enough to stay in place when intended yet light enough to move when you wish. Spoiler {} With a small amount of force, the ergonomic keyboard splits into two. Its perfectly viable to only use one half, gamepad style if you so choose, by the way. Note that Dygma is working on a tilt/tent angle adjustment kit to add yet another option to positioning. Spoiler {} A close up of the connectors that hold the Raise securely together ; a combination of magnets (not visible of course) and pin-and-socket So for the moment that concludes the unboxing! I am considering doing a more comprehensive review (possibly video?) in the future so please let me know any questions or things you wish to see. If nothing else I'll definitely take a few pics with it set up and ready to go, showcasing the lighting options Other backers who's keyboard has shipped feel free to throw in your experiences too! Thanks! Edit: Pics are pretty large, so I hid them behind spoilers so you can collapse them and/or save bandwidth if need be.