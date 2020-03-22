DVI-D to Displayport adapter cable - Active or Passive, for Dell U2412Mb

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT DirectX 12 GV-R56XTGAMING OC-6G 6GB.

I have been building my own systems for about 30 years now, but I don't know anything about this issue.I'm building a completely new rig with an ASUS ROG Strix-E motherboard, AMD 3900X CPU, and a Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, probably theSince I'm keeping my Dell U2412Mb display for now, I need a new connector cable. This monitor is old and supports only DVI-D and VGA (!!) connectors and the 5600 XT cards come with only Displayport and HDMI connectors. I've been reading reviews of different connector cables on Newegg and some people there comment that they needed an active cable, but got a passive cable instead. I have had good luck with Startech cables.They have the right cable in both regular and active versions, but I don't know which one to get.Thanks in advance.