DVD-like optical disc could store 1.6 petabits (or 200 terabytes) on 100 layers

NeghVar said:
I would love to see this, but there have been press releases about the "next big thing" in Optical/Quartz/3D Crystal/Tape storage, promising hundreds of terabytes to hundreds of petabytes. It is always announced by a small research group at **insert company here** that always says it is "just a few years away from commercialization" and then drops into the dustbin of history. When they have a tested & reliable, working & shipping product (with competitive drive and media costs and reasonable longevity for stored devices) then come talk to me and I will buy a bunch.
 
mwroobel said:
Seriously!

Or that operating conditions are only reproducible in a lab and the center of a neutron star and only were able to store 5 bits but it should be scalable to petabits!

Would be nice to see some of these big developments come out and be viable.
 
Darunion said:
Come on. Thor had the Dwarves of Nidavelir forge Stormbreaker, and they have the heart of a dying neutron star in their workshop, how hard could it be for a storage company to make a deal to use that one!!!!
 
