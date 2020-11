What's up guys. I have a bunch of hardware i need to get rid of and instead of selling i will just let you guys get for the cost of shipping. I have various CPUs, RAM, GPUs, etc. I will post up anything i have up in this thread



First up for grabs





GPUs:



EVGA GTX 770

Nvidia GTX 260



RAM:



4GB DDR3 Sodium x3



CPUs: