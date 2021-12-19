Duplicating primary screen of iMac but extending on USB-to-HDMI adapters

Cerulean

Cerulean

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 27, 2006
Messages
9,470
We have a 27" iMac with three additional outputs (1x Mini-DP, 2x USB-to-HDMI) all extended. We use this with ProPresenter 7.

Is there any way to mirror the primary screen (the one built in to the iMac) to a third USB-to-HDMI device but continue extending on the three existing outputs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top