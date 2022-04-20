Dungeons, healing, tanking, DPS.

Not many options out there, is there?



World of Warcraft threw a wrench at me with requiring SMS and an app to properly list groups. I don't use a smartphone outside of a hammered up S7 I use for music when choring. Doesn't even have a SIM card. And I don't give out my phone number.



FFXIV's quest line just kills it for me. I hate quests. I hate stories. I just want to log in, heal/tank, loot, and call it a night. The MSQ just had me bouncing all over.



ESO was too slow paced.



GW2 with those world quests or whatever didn't do it for me. I've tried about a dozen times to get into it, and it just didn't stick.



Path of Exile has the ARPG genre nailed for me, so Lost Ark just felt inferior.



Not looking good here, is it? Been looking for a few days now and I'm stumped.