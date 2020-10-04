Dumbest questions ever about duplicate display in windows10

Hello party people,



My PC is in my bedroom, and I run cables from it to the living room tv.



I spend a lot more time using the television in the living room than I do using the computer at the desk.



I recently upgraded from a 1080p tv to a 4k.



Prior to the tv upgrade, I used two monitors when using the desk, a 1440p, and a 1080p. My current graphics card is a 1080gtx.



I don't really have a reason for the second monitor any longer, probably going to give it away.



Prior to the upgrade, I used to set the 1080p monitor as my main windows display, and would just duplicate that to the 1080p television.



I'm thinking about upgrading the 1440p monitor to a 4k, but I do have some questions.



If I were to get a 4k pc monitor that also has hdr/hdr10 would hdr implementation be limited in any way by whichever display was the weakest? Are there any other quirks I should know? My tv is a sony x900h, and I'm aware that most gaming pc monitors use freesync/g-sync and my tv will supposedly support 4k/120 with VRR at some point in the future when the tv gets androidtv version 10.



Is it possible that those features would basically be disabled since between the tv and whatever prospective monitor I would be using are not the same systems?



Is there an easier way to address this? Since the desk is in a different room than my couch I would never have a reason to use both at the same time of course, I just grew tired of constantly switching the display settings around whenever I hopped between the two rooms.



Thanks!