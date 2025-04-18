Dumb github issue

So. I cloned a github project to my linux box and made some changes to it. Then I realized I'd done it dumbly, signed in to github.com, and forked the repo. How can I fix the local repo and mash it into my fork?
This is a software project for microcontrollers and I'm adding a port to a new board; I hope to at some point issue a pull request to add support to the mainline project, so hopefully that supplies context to my question.
I could nuke the local repo, then clone my fork, and overwrite the files I changed with the versions I've already edited, but that seems like a lot of work. Any ideas?
