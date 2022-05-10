Duke Nukem Forever’s 2001 build appears online, may fully leak in June

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,915
"Broussard made clear that he isn't invested in closely checking the latest leak's authenticity and pointed to an uneasy relationship with the game this many years later. "I’m not really interested in talking about it or retreading a painful past," he said. But while the build may have paled in comparison to other megaton shooters being promoted in 2001, including that year's Halo, this week's newly revealed sequence shows some of its content aging decently, particularly its implementation of sprite- and particle-based explosions and real-time lighting effects.
With the released game now past the 11-year mark, it's arguable that any leaked files fall under the category of historical curiosity about the making of gaming's best-known vaporware—though if a leak includes classic games still actively re-released by their platform holders, the ethics may be iffier. Either way, count us among the curious to see exactly where this 2001 build lands in terms of both playability and completed action sequences—and how the community might respond to any source-code leak. Could an enterprising fan finish what 3D Realms started (or, at least, do so differently than Gearbox Software did)?"
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022...-build-appears-online-may-fully-leak-in-june/
With the released game now past the 11-year mark, it's arguable that any leaked files fall under the category of historical curiosity about the making of gaming's best-known vaporware—though if a leak includes classic games still actively re-released by their platform holders, the ethics may be iffier. Either way, count us among the curious to see exactly where this 2001 build lands in terms of both playability and completed action sequences—and how the community might respond to any source-code leak. Could an enterprising fan finish what 3D Realms started (or, at least, do so differently than Gearbox Software did)?"
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022...-build-appears-online-may-fully-leak-in-june/