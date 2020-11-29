Dualshock 4 better for PS4 games on PS5?

I'm new to console buying and looking to play some PS4 exclusives on the PS5 but need some advice.



Is there a downside to using the Dualsense controller to play PS4 games on the PS5? The other way to ask it is does anyone know of a benefit of using a Dualshock 4 controller (vs. a Dualsense) to play PS4 games on the PS5? Are there features/functions that a Dualshock 4 has that the Dualsense doesn't have which PS4 games are designed to use?



Thanks