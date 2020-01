Currently using a Meshify C, and I like it. But want to get some more air on my GPU, and I'm not the biggest fan of a PSU shroud, I feel like it's wasted space. Having a second zone/chamber allows for better cable management IMO.



I know the PC-011 XL can fit a DH15, but that's something a bit more oriented to watercooling. Any suggestions/thoughts on dual chamber/zone PC's that can fit a Noctua DH15?

Click to expand...