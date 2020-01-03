Dual system cases: what are my options?

Discussion started by jimbob200521, Dec 7, 2019.

    jimbob200521

    Been thinking lately that I want to look into getting one case that I can fit both my Plex/NAS server in as well as my pfSense build. I know of a couple cases that could do this (Phanteks 719 & the Corsair Slate) but I want to know if there are any others out there so why not reach out to [H] and see if anyone has any suggestions. I'll list my requirements here:

    -Hold one ATX and one MITX motherboard
    -The MITX location must be able to accommodate at least one expansion card so I can slot in my dual GBE Intel NIC
    -Hold 6 3.5" hard drives at a minimum, more is a plus
    -2 SSD mounts, more is a plus
    -Prefer the ability to hold two PSU's (even if one is SFX) so I don't have to buy a single PSU to run it all
    -Dust filters are a big plus but I guess not an absolute requirement

    So that's it, I feel like those are pretty modest requirements :D So what's out there that fits the bill, gents?
     
    Killahurtz

    Lian Li has some case options like that...or at least they did at one time

    Corsair 1000D


     
    Fritzz

    Lian Li PC-D666 - good luck finding one though. I have never seen one in stock anywhere.

    I ended up making my own out of a Lian Li PC-D600 with some heavy modding (als very hard to come by)

    Thermltake makes the Core W200. It was too big for my liking.
    Gougar Gemini X

    If you do mini ITX on your second mobo you can take a look at:
    Phanteks EVOLV X - have to go with a single PSU though like the Revolt X.
    Phanteks Enthoo 719 - have to go with a single PSU though like the Revolt X.
     
    jimbob200521

    Good options guys but damn, not sure about the prices of some of those! :confused:
     
    Fritzz

    I mean technically you are buying two cases.... But it's definitely a niche market.

    What if you took two of these: http://us.coolermaster.com/product/Detail/case/haf-series/haf-xb-evo.html and put one on top of the other?

    Not sure it will fit your HDD requirement, but might be worth a look.
     
    jimbob200521

    I've thought about something like that before but honestly, I just don't care for the looks of the HAF style Cooler Master cases, for the most part. And only 4 3.5" HD's (y)
     
    Fritzz

    I am with you. I never found a dual case that had both form and function to my liking.

    That's why I made my own :)

    It's not complete, but getting closer and closer. Here's a little sneak peak.

    IMG_5131.JPEG IMG_5207.JPEG IMG_5439.JPEG
     
    N4CR

    Just get a double sided case and add the mITX standoffs on the non mobo side...
    Would be easy as pie to do in mine.
     
    ChRoNo16

    Mountain Mods u2ufo duality
     
    M76

    I think the HAF935 fits your requirements. TWO Full size PSUs, one ITX, one E-ATX board.

    haf__001.jpg haf__002.jpg haf__003.jpg haf__004.jpg haf__005.jpg haf__006.jpg
     
