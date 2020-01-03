Dual system cases: what are my options?

Lian Li PC-D666 - good luck finding one though. I have never seen one in stock anywhere.



I ended up making my own out of a Lian Li PC-D600 with some heavy modding (als very hard to come by)



Thermltake makes the Core W200. It was too big for my liking.

Gougar Gemini X



If you do mini ITX on your second mobo you can take a look at:

Phanteks EVOLV X - have to go with a single PSU though like the Revolt X.

Phanteks Enthoo 719 - have to go with a single PSU though like the Revolt X.

