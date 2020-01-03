Dual system cases: what are my options?

Been thinking lately that I want to look into getting one case that I can fit both my Plex/NAS server in as well as my pfSense build. I know of a couple cases that could do this (Phanteks 719 & the Corsair Slate) but I want to know if there are any others out there so why not reach out to [H] and see if anyone has any suggestions. I'll list my requirements here: -Hold one ATX and one MITX motherboard -The MITX location must be able to accommodate at least one expansion card so I can slot in my dual GBE Intel NIC -Hold 6 3.5" hard drives at a minimum, more is a plus -2 SSD mounts, more is a plus -Prefer the ability to hold two PSU's (even if one is SFX) so I don't have to buy a single PSU to run it all -Dust filters are a big plus but I guess not an absolute requirement So that's it, I feel like those are pretty modest requirements So what's out there that fits the bill, gents?