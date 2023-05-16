Dual Sense D-Pad's Keep Failing

I'm on my third DualSense controller. I originally bought my first one the week they came out, the controller lasted for about a year, and I didn't use the D-Pad very often on this controller since I was still using the DualShock 4 for fighting games. It did end up breaking while playing Ori. I cleaned the contacts under the d-pad, it still didn't work.



Bought a second controller, this controller lasted after 6 months of use (I had it for over a year, but wasn't playing any games on it for most of the time). The D-Pad failed on this controller as well, also cleaned the contacts. It did work for a few days after cleaning the contacts then it quit working again.



Bought a third controller, this controller lasted 2 weeks. D-Pad went bad same as above. Didn't bother cleaning the contacts.



The issue that keeps happening is the directional inputs (U,D,L,R) keep doing two inputs. For example if I hit Right, it will actually input Down + Right. Or if I hit Up, it will input Up + Right. This same thing happened on all my DualSense controllers. I have never had an issue with the Dualshock 4s that I owned (V1 and V2). I would go back to the Dualshock 4, but I prefer the feel of the Dual Sense.



Anyone else run into this issue? Are there any DualSense-like controllers with a better D-Pad that I should look into? I play Tekken 95% of the time and don't really want to go back to Dualshock 4 since it's not as comfortable. Worst case scenario is I buy a new DualSense every few weeks/months.