Dual screens on laptops?

I have three Laptops G14 w 4900hs and 2060 maxq, Asus Tuff dash f15 w 11370h, and 3060, and a gigabyte Aorus 2018 with 8750H and 2060 RTX. The Aorus has NO integrated intel or amd onboard graphics they have been factory disabled straight Nvidia graphics only...I just got a new Dell 24" monitor. I can use it as extended desktop with no issues on any machine. However on both the Tuff dash and G14 I cannot get any scan rate or resolution showing in the Nvidia control panel for using dual screen Nothing at all in the Tuff Dash in fact has no option for configuring dual screens at all. The G14 offers me the Physx surround configuration but no refresh or resolution options at all. Now only the full Nvidia graphics machine the aorus gives me the full info needed to to do the surround configuration..It's my understanding the hybrid laptops because they use the Amd and Intel Hdmi you can't really do dual monitor games on them. Here's the problem Trying to run Doom 2016 or Eternal on the Aorus I selected two monitors but only the external monitor showed the game. When I unplugged the external monitor the laptop screen did not come back, In fact I had to reboot the laptop in safe mode to get the Aorus back... Yes both monitors have the same refresh and resolution and drivers are the latest.... How do I fix this?