Dual Radiator Ncase M1 - Need Advice please. Take a look

Hey guys, quick question and hopefully someone can provide some direction... question is towards the bottom of this post.So I got my new Case M1 v6.1 in January... finally. I'm building pretty much the same build as Optimum Tech did in his video :Moving from my existing AIO system to My First Customer Loopin my new M1 case:Old system- i9900k- Asus ROG Strix z390-i- G.Skill Trident Z 16GB- Cooler Master ML120L- Cooler Master Elite 130- Evo Plus 250- Evo Plus 1TB- 950 Evo 500- Corsair SF450- MSI RX 580 Armor 8gb OCNew System: Ncase M1- i9900k, Asus ROG Strix z390-i- G.Skill Trident Z 16GB- Evo Plus 250, Evo Plus 1TB, 950 Evo 500- *Corsair SF750 (finally, 2 months wait!)- MSI RX 580 Armor 8gb OCCustom Loop:- EK-Momentum Z390-i CPU Block- EK-DDC 3.2 Pump- IceMan Cooler Res.- Koolance QDC3 x 2 sets- Nvidia 3070 FE- EK Vector 3070 FE GPU Block just released...- All the fittings mostly EK, Alpha, & Koolance due to scarce availability in Canada & Pandemic- waiting in a few more.- Noctua NF-A12x15 x 2 bottom RAD- XSPC TX 240 Ultrathin- Thermaltake Toughfan 12 x 2 (only because I - couldn't find the Noctua nf-a12x25, and these were black...) - Side RADI really want to have to most quiet system possible. So after reading EK's material on Rad sizes, YouTube Tech vids and full of threads and different opinions, I understand that a thicker RAD can be great, but fans must run higher to provide the proper cooling, this means fans running at higher RPMs and will be a lot louder.So I finally received the EK Coolstream PE 240 last week, but I'm on the fence!The fans would run lower RPMs, less noise, a bit more space in the case...and based on my understanding (maybe I'm wrong), I would get the the same cooling efficiency as the PE.Or should I just stick with the PE?One lat thing, I do potentially plan to OC the CPU to 4.7ghz on all cores (maybe push to 5ghz).Thank you all in advance for your thoughts a d opinions!!Be safe everyone!Cheers!!