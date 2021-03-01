Dual Radiator Ncase M1 - Need Advice please. Take a look

Hey guys, quick question and hopefully someone can provide some direction... question is towards the bottom of this post.
So I got my new Case M1 v6.1 in January... finally . I'm building pretty much the same build as Optimum Tech did in his video :
Moving from my existing AIO system to My First Customer Loop in my new M1 case:
Old system
- i9900k
- Asus ROG Strix z390-i
- G.Skill Trident Z 16GB
- Cooler Master ML120L
- Cooler Master Elite 130
- Evo Plus 250
- Evo Plus 1TB
- 950 Evo 500
- Corsair SF450
- MSI RX 580 Armor 8gb OC
New System: Ncase M1
- i9900k, Asus ROG Strix z390-i
- G.Skill Trident Z 16GB
- Evo Plus 250, Evo Plus 1TB, 950 Evo 500
- *Corsair SF750 (finally, 2 months wait!)
- MSI RX 580 Armor 8gb OC
Custom Loop:
- EK-Momentum Z390-i CPU Block
- EK-DDC 3.2 Pump
- IceMan Cooler Res.
- Koolance QDC3 x 2 sets
- Nvidia 3070 FE
- EK Vector 3070 FE GPU Block just released...
- All the fittings mostly EK, Alpha, & Koolance due to scarce availability in Canada & Pandemic - waiting in a few more.
- Noctua NF-A12x15 x 2 bottom RAD
- XSPC TX 240 Ultrathin
- Thermaltake Toughfan 12 x 2 (only because I - couldn't find the Noctua nf-a12x25, and these were black...) - Side RAD
I really want to have to most quiet system possible. So after reading EK's material on Rad sizes, YouTube Tech vids and full of threads and different opinions, I understand that a thicker RAD can be great, but fans must run higher to provide the proper cooling, this means fans running at higher RPMs and will be a lot louder.
So I finally received the EK Coolstream PE 240 last week, but I'm on the fence!
Here's the question: Should I get the EK Coolstream SE 240 instead?
The fans would run lower RPMs, less noise, a bit more space in the case...and based on my understanding (maybe I'm wrong), I would get the the same cooling efficiency as the PE.
Or should I just stick with the PE?
One lat thing, I do potentially plan to OC the CPU to 4.7ghz on all cores (maybe push to 5ghz).
Thank you all in advance for your thoughts a d opinions!!
Be safe everyone!
Cheers!!
