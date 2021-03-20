Dual QHD Monitor on Dell Latitude 5400

I have a Dell Latitude 5400 laptop (Intel UHD Graphics 620).



The laptop has:

- usb-c connection with DisplayPort 1.2 function, but with no thunderbolt 3!

- HDMI 1.4 connection



Is it possible to connect a dual monitor setup to this (both 2560x1440, 60Hz), by connection one monitor to the usb-c output of the laptop (by usb-c to DisplayPort cable) and the other monitor by the HDMI output (HDMI to Hdmi cable)?



Is this possible and that both monitors are working fine at a 2560x1440 60Hz resolution?



To note: I’m looking for a dual AOC Q2790PQE monitor setup.