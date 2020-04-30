dual pc setup on elgato 4k60 setup - borderless

so i have this problem pop up. i have a two pc setup using an elgato 4k60. when on the gaming pc (main) i was getting well over 100fps while on full screen borderless..and now i no longer after various updates. windows, gpu etc.

the gaming pc is on dual monitor setup. so if i click to the secondary displkay the game on the main (borderless) will cap out at 120fps until i click back then it drops back to 60fps. i have the main-gaming monitor cloned to the elgato card on teh 2nd pc....again i had this working flawless before



EDIT: looks like its glitching when cloned..