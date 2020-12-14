dual opteron 6 core 24 bay supermicro server won't post after power down to install 14 tb drives

My Dual opteron 6 core 24 bay supermicro server won't post after I powered it down to install the 14 tb drives I bought on Black Friday. I pulled the drives out still won't post. Reseated ram still doesn't post went down to 4 sticks of ram still doesn't post. Tried various combos of 4 sticks still doesn't post. Tried power supply from another system doesn't post. The power supply does turn on and fans spin it just doesn't post any ideas or it time to look at a new system? I think the power supply or motherboard or both died.

It worth trying to replace the motherboard and power supplies or may be time to replace the whole server since its so old? I bought it on a deal posted here off ebay awhile ago.

Rack chassis very noisy and can hear it when open the basement door so something quieter would be good. Have pair of xeon 2080v2s and 128 gb of ram from my previous rig that I could possibly use building a replacement. Also have an EVGA SR2 with dual 6 cores is even older but could try and shove that in the rack chassis and see how that goes or can transplant all drives to the tower the sr2 is in now but tower doesn't fit 16 drives could move some stuff to the new 14 tbs or could buy new tower that does. Maybe should look at another refurbed server deal?

Main use of the dual opetron is ESXi with Server 2016, Server 2012r2, redhat linux for some dev work and plex vms for media. I have the backup domain controller and server 2019 vm on my threadripper rig so not totally down.
 
Strange that it did that for sure. Did you have to do anything more than slide out old drives and slide the new ones in?
 
Nope. Just shut down server, I slided out empty cadies put the 4 drives I shucked in. Server wouldn't post when powered up. The power supplies is bad according to the tester it probably took the motherboard with it not sure if this worth trying to salvage buying another board and power supply or is there a decent server deal to replace this one. its pretty noisy maybe get a tower this time?
 
Hmmm...have you tried the old drives just for kicks?

If it's a rack style power supply, I doubt it would have took the motherboard with it as these systems are designed for some protection from stuff like that.

Towers are always limited in space for drives. Even the biggest ones people seem to move over to a rack later--I guess they're just more reliable.
 
Thank you for the replies. Don't think its the drives. System won't post. Seems like the power supply did take the motherboard with it since I tried another power supply from another system and it still wont post. I didn't remove any drives it has 24 bays. Just added 4 to set up another raid.
 
I'd try breaking it back down to the basics--cpu, ram, power only and see what happens. I have seen sata drive cable failures cause weird stuff too.
 
I removed 1 cpu and connected only 2 sticks ram and power and no post. Maybe time for a replacement.
 
Replaced cmos battery. no dice Took the old opteron board out and have it running on an evga sr-2 instead. probably buy a new server at this point.
 
Kirika said:
Thank you for the replies. Don't think its the drives. System won't post. Seems like the power supply did take the motherboard with it since I tried another power supply from another system and it still wont post. I didn't remove any drives it has 24 bays. Just added 4 to set up another raid.
I guess the power surge of those additional 4 drives must have killed the power supply and then the board. :( Still, I can't believe the whole system was that close to the edge on power.
 
