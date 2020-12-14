dual opteron 16 core 24 bay supermicro server won't post after power down to install 14 tb drives

My Dual opteron 16 core 24 bay supermicro server won't post after I powered it down to install the 14 tb drives I bought on Black Friday. I pulled the drives out still won't post. Reseated ram still doesn't post went down to 4 sticks of ram still doesn't post. Tried various combos of 4 sticks still doesn't post. The power supply does turn on and fans spin it just doesn't post any ideas or it time to look at a new system? I think the power supply or motherboard or both died.



It worth trying to replace the motherboard and power supplies or may be time to replace the whole server since its so old? I bought it on a deal posted here off ebay awhile ago.



Rack chassis very noisy and can hear it when open the basement door so something quieter would be good. Have pair of xeon 2080v2s and 128 gb of ram from my previous rig that I could possibly use building a replacement. Also have an EVGA SR2 with dual 6 cores is even older but could try and shove that in the rack chassis and see how that goes or can transplant all drives to the tower the sr2 is in now but tower doesn't fit 16 drives could move some stuff to the new 14 tbs or could buy new tower that does. Maybe should look at another refurbed server deal?



Main use of the dual opetron is ESXi with Server 2016, Server 2012r2, redhat linux for some dev work and plex vms for media. I have the backup domain controller and server 2019 vm on my threadripper rig so not totally down.