Dual Monitor Setup recommendation

S

Swede88

Lurker
Joined
Nov 30, 2003
Messages
624
I'm looking for suggestions on how to setup dual monitors on an executive desk that can allow me to still talk to someone seated in front of the desk if needed. I don't mind having to move the monitors in order to view someone in front of me.

It's a large excecutive desk, classic rectangular shape but not solid wood (manufactured). I have not built the PC yet, nor have I purchased the monitors, everything is in the planning stages.
 
