Dual Monitor Setup recommendation

I'm looking for suggestions on how to setup dual monitors on an executive desk that can allow me to still talk to someone seated in front of the desk if needed. I don't mind having to move the monitors in order to view someone in front of me.
It's a large excecutive desk, classic rectangular shape but not solid wood (manufactured). I have not built the PC yet, nor have I purchased the monitors, everything is in the planning stages.
It's a large excecutive desk, classic rectangular shape but not solid wood (manufactured). I have not built the PC yet, nor have I purchased the monitors, everything is in the planning stages.