Dual monitor setup, one for 240hz 24" fps gaming, the other a large 48 oled

chimera991
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2010
- Messages
- 1,122
Anyone have a setup like this or similar?
Thinking of pulling the trigger on a 240hz 1080 monitor for games like CSGO and for games that I dont really care about the refresh rate the 48" CX would be the way to go.
Or should I just stick to the 48"? I think this will be too big for online fps tho.
Thinking of pulling the trigger on a 240hz 1080 monitor for games like CSGO and for games that I dont really care about the refresh rate the 48" CX would be the way to go.
Or should I just stick to the 48"? I think this will be too big for online fps tho.