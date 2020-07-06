Dual Link DVi to HDMI or D.P.

Hi,

Is this possible to connect Dual Link Dvi monitor to GPU, which has only D.P. and/or HDMI ?

I have infamous Korean 27 2K (Crossover/Qnix) 2K monitor, It is very good monitor, but it has only Dual DVi connection.

I would like to know, how I can connect to a GPU which does not have DVi connector ?

Thanks

Mir