Dual Link DVI-D to HDMI 1440p adapter?

Hi guys, I have an old X58 bios system that I use mainly. It has a GTX 1080 TI SC BE which luckly has a DVI-D port. My issue is that Nvidia's 10xx series and onwards don't support BIOS natively so you can only boot up with HDMI or DVI and not DP. I have a dell monitor thats 1440p and I'd love to be able to get a passive or non expensive active adpater that can feed it 1440p. At least for now till I hopefully upgrade my build down the road. Biderectional would be a cool perk.



Everything I've seen caps out at 1920x1200