Dual Dell 34" 1440p Ultrawide for work/productivity?

Coming from a quad 23" 1080p setup, and looking for a more simple setup.I am considering a dual, 34" 1440p ultrawide setup, and am hoping that each monitor will provide enough width for a good side-by-side experience for spreadsheets.Mostly run spreadsheets, Chrome windows, email, etc, but I like to have several open at once for visibility.Any feedback?Edit- I've used 27" 1440p in the past, and they just dont quite have the width to comfortably run split windows for a spreadsheet.Was thinking these Dell ones: