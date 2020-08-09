Dual Dell 34" 1440p Ultrawide for work/productivity?

craigdt

Coming from a quad 23" 1080p setup, and looking for a more simple setup.

I am considering a dual, 34" 1440p ultrawide setup, and am hoping that each monitor will provide enough width for a good side-by-side experience for spreadsheets.

Mostly run spreadsheets, Chrome windows, email, etc, but I like to have several open at once for visibility.

Any feedback?

Edit- I've used 27" 1440p in the past, and they just dont quite have the width to comfortably run split windows for a spreadsheet.

Was thinking these Dell ones:
https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/shop/dell-ultrasharp-34-curved-ultrawide-monitor-u3415w/apd/210-adtr
