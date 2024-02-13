Dual channel 4 sticks DDR 4 vs 2 sticks

techronin

Weaksauce
Jan 13, 2006
76
Currently have:

CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2PK x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 C16​


Was thinking of adding an identical set to populate all 4 slots and go from 16 to 32GB since memory is so cheap.Not overclocking anything just using XMP to get 3200 memory speed. Think I'll be ok or should I sell my current set and get 2 16 GB sticks instead?


[Running AMD 5600X on MSI B550 Mortar Wifi,
Radeon 6600XT and Seasonic - FOCUS GX-750, 750W Gold PSU.]
 
With no overclock I’d pick up another set if you can find what you have again, or at least some set with similar timings and same voltage. The 5600x has a decent memory controller, you should be fine.
 
