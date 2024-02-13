Dual channel 4 sticks DDR 4 vs 2 sticks

Currently have:
Was thinking of adding an identical set to populate all 4 slots and go from 16 to 32GB since memory is so cheap.Not overclocking anything just using XMP to get 3200 memory speed. Think I'll be ok or should I sell my current set and get 2 16 GB sticks instead?
[Running AMD 5600X on MSI B550 Mortar Wifi,
Radeon 6600XT and Seasonic - FOCUS GX-750, 750W Gold PSU.]
CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2PK x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 C16
