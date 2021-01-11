Dual-CCD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X In the Wild

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,658
"There are, apparently, some 5600X and 5800X built from dual-CCD MCMs, in which an entire CCD, although physically present on the package, is disabled. A 5600X based on a dual-CCD design is essentially a 5900X from which one of the CCDs didn't fully qualify; while the 5800X dual-CCD is a 5950X in which one such die didn't quite make the cut. There's no telling which CCD is disabled, it could be CCD 0 or CCD 1, those with CCD 0 disabled could trigger minor (benign) UI bugs with certain tuning utilities, which is how Wallossek and Bubliy discovered these chips. In any case, you're getting a 5600X or 5800X that works as advertised, and is fully covered by AMD's product warranties. Igor's Lab is investigating further into these dual-CCD 5600X and 5800X chips, and is probing the possibility of unlocking them to Ryzen 9."

1610372343254.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/277053/dual-ccd-ryzen-5-5600x-and-ryzen-7-5800x-in-the-wild
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,975
No surprise. My question is are there cpus that aren't like this and really just have a "spacer" rather than a disabled ccd?
 
T

thebufenator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2004
Messages
1,298
I remember buying an "Athlon X2 5000" back in the day, with low cache and two cores, that turned out to be a deneb that could have all cores and cache unlocked.

Would be great if something similar happened with Ryzen
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,483
thebufenator said:
I remember buying an "Athlon X2 5000" back in the day, with low cache and two cores, that turned out to be a deneb that could have all cores and cache unlocked.

Would be great if something similar happened with Ryzen
Click to expand...
Yep I had more then one Phenom II that unlocked at least 1 additional core.
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
489
mnewxcv said:
No surprise. My question is are there cpus that aren't like this and really just have a "spacer" rather than a disabled ccd?
Click to expand...
probably not on AM4... I think the spacers were necessary on TR4 to keep the massive IHS stable under hsf mounting pressure, no need for it on the smaller chips.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,975
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,031
Neat to see. I don't know if it was possible, but I'd consider it possibly a benefit for AMD to disable those CCDs in a possibly "unlockable" way like they did in the old Athlon/Phenom days, vs more recent situations (for Intel and I think AMD) where they essentially burn out the traces or something, rendering it inoperable. AMD can remember that it thrived back in those days and mobos with attempting to "unlock" features were a big thing.

I get some bean counters may think "we don't want them with 5600x/5800x getting a 5950x for cheap", but that doesn't seem realistic. Those that want maximum performance and guaranteed functionality can by the 5900/5950X and there's clearly a market for this. However, those buying lesser chips with disabled CCD can attempt to unlock it and it comes down to the silicon lottery. Some will get lucky (maybe they get a chip that's CCD was disabled because it couldn't qualify for use under lower but within spec power/mobo etc... conditions, but they're running it on a high end setup and it runs flawlessly once unlocked and given the voltage and cooling it needs) , others will not (either unable to unlock it functionally at all, unlocks but significantly lower clocks/performance etc) but they still get the full features of the chip for which they paid.

Guess we'll see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top