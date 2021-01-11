Dual-CCD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X In the Wild

Neat to see. I don't know if it was possible, but I'd consider it possibly a benefit for AMD to disable those CCDs in a possibly "unlockable" way like they did in the old Athlon/Phenom days, vs more recent situations (for Intel and I think AMD) where they essentially burn out the traces or something, rendering it inoperable. AMD can remember that it thrived back in those days and mobos with attempting to "unlock" features were a big thing.



I get some bean counters may think "we don't want them with 5600x/5800x getting a 5950x for cheap", but that doesn't seem realistic. Those that want maximum performance and guaranteed functionality can by the 5900/5950X and there's clearly a market for this. However, those buying lesser chips with disabled CCD can attempt to unlock it and it comes down to the silicon lottery. Some will get lucky (maybe they get a chip that's CCD was disabled because it couldn't qualify for use under lower but within spec power/mobo etc... conditions, but they're running it on a high end setup and it runs flawlessly once unlocked and given the voltage and cooling it needs) , others will not (either unable to unlock it functionally at all, unlocks but significantly lower clocks/performance etc) but they still get the full features of the chip for which they paid.



Guess we'll see.