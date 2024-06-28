Dual boot MB; 1 MBR, 1 GPT drives, GPT won't boot, same O/S

videobruce
Specs;
Gigabyte GA-970A-D3P Rev 2 older MB (2016) AMD based system.
Main drive; 250GB SSD W7 Pro x64 MBR no hidden partitions
Backup; brand new 4TB same O/S GPT one created System partition using Disk Part .
Backup is seen in the Bios, but won't boot even if the SSD is disconnected. The MB is advertised as "dual boot". No custom settings, no overclocking etc. I've tried different Boot settings, the few that are there and no difference. The system always boot to the MBR. I haven't reset the Bios since I don't do custom settings, but I considered it.
The original system was the SSD and 2TB MBR Backup drive (no hidden partitions), same O/S's and that worked for eight years. Both drives have other storage partitions.
Any other details, please ask. The basic difference is one MBR and one GPT drive.
