Dual 4090 -Dual Xeon-1.5TB ram

I posted this in the other two forums, but Hard OCP has been my home for a long time, for me it was alsways HARD OCP and NVNEWSThe specs:The build:CPU run at about 41C under load, and RAM hovers at 55C under load.NVME drives run 28C idle and 49C at the end of a full drive copy.I'm using 1.5TB of ram, LRDIMMSupgraded to 2x intel Xeon 8280L processors, the L have higher memory managementDual 4090 RTX FEThe motherboard is revision 2.1xBios 9904 with Resizable BarC drive is a Sabrent TLC Rocket 4 plus 8TBD drive is 4 Micron 9300 Max 12.8TB each (51.2 TB volume) using the U.2 connectors - Using VROC premium keyI have built in (hidden in the case) backup of 4x Samsung 860pro 4TB, as well as a network backup to a NAS in the houseUsing VROC premium key, direct raid control and paths - please see pics of the WRITE speed of the internal arrayRunning MS Data Center 2022 as the OS and UbuntuTo make it all work and have that in place it took a complete redesign just to have it look similar to what I had before but a lot of base design was changed.The dual 4090 FE RTXs sit several centimeters above the board compared to where cards normally rest. This required changing all the mounting points and supports for the cards. The video cards needed a custom bracket to hold them stable as they are several centimeters above the board.This allowed for 4x u.2 connections for the micron 9300 nvme drives in raid to fit to the board 4x u.2 plugsThe C drive now has a large pure copper heatsink on it as well, under load it only reaches 40C, idle is 26C.The 4090 FE RTXs also operate about 29C in idle. Under load they really don't go past 51C (so far)ever, most game play hover around 41-47C, application DL/ML may run the cards at max around 51C.The decrease in temperature is from the additional air channel between the video cards (3.3Cm) and the motherboard. Other temp decreases were inn the CPU, Ram and chipset.Machine runs very quietly.Most fans ( including the GPUs) turn off at stable temps (auto settings from motherboard control other fans. CPUs at idle run about 23C (73F) in a 21C house (69-70). Under load they may reach as high as 44C, but not often.To accommodate the 12.8 TB each 9300 nvme drives, I had to install two cooling fans internally to the design so as to have a quiet airflow over the 4 drives. (see pics) This keeps the 51.2 TB nvme drives drives at around 39-41C under load and 33C at idle. The fans are quiet and invisible to the outside but I will also include a picture of that design.There is a picture of a Macrium backup report showing the READ speed of the C drive (Sabrent rocket 4 plus) to WRITE the backup to the NVME raid (Micron 9300 4x) atGb/sPC runs very silently, nice and cool, on average components under load are basically at body temp (feels organic when described as such).I hope this answers core questions here is a benchmark post to show some of the capability -still first on leaderboardand