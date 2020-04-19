Drop in FPS when playing Call of Duty: Warzone, what is wrong?

erek
Are you having FPS drops in CoD: Warzone? Some experts might have your answers!
"For starters we want to know what the CPU and GPU are doing when gaming so let's put GPU Temp and usage in the OSD along with CPU clock and usage. You can add temperatures for each component to the OSD as well.
From here you just need to run Warzone and watch the temps and usage of the CPU/GPU; most of the load should be on the GPU likely 90-100% at all times. The CPU will likely bounce around from 60-90% usage. Also watch temps, I think current gen Intel CPUs are good to 90c and NVIDIA GPUs around the same. If things are getting to hot it can certainly cause a throttling situation."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/asktheexp...call-of-duty-warzone-what-is-wrong/index.html
