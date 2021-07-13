DRM has ruined Resident Evil Village on PC

Resident Evil 8 has performance issues on PC and up until recently nobody knew why. Now we know why and it's because of DRM in the game. Specifically Denuvo since a crack team had it removed and now the game is fantastically better. A reminder that pirates have a better experience than those who legitimately pay for the games. Now that the game has been cracked, Capcom will have no choice but to remove the DRM from the game.



