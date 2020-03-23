Drivers OK for Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC-6G

I would comments from owners of this Gigabyte 5600 XT card about driver stabililty. I'm building a new rig based on ASUS ROG Strix-E and AMD 3990X. I was all set to buy this card https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-rad...814932244?Item=N82E16814932244&quicklink=true and https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-Gra...rds=gigabyte+rx+5600+xt&qid=1584976015&sr=8-2 until I read all the really negative comments on Newegg and Amazon about drivers. So should I buy this card despite the negative reviews, or buy a different 5600 XT card? Or should I use my ancient GTX 660 until AMD releases good drivers?
Here is the thing. I'm not a gamer, but I do use Adobe Lightroom, which is now using the GPU for some intensive tasks (e.g. Enhanced Details). I also use Adobe Photoshop and Acrobat, and Microsoft Office programs a lot, Outlook, Word, Excel and some PowerPoint. One of the review comments said that he had an issue with Word.
Here is the thing. I'm not a gamer, but I do use Adobe Lightroom, which is now using the GPU for some intensive tasks (e.g. Enhanced Details). I also use Adobe Photoshop and Acrobat, and Microsoft Office programs a lot, Outlook, Word, Excel and some PowerPoint. One of the review comments said that he had an issue with Word.