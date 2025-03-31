Driver rollback for GeForce 30 and 40 series

arestavo said:



For my part, I use it in safe mode after having downloaded the driver that I want to install, and I disable or unplug the internet so that Windows doesn't mess with things before I can install the driver that I want. Yeah, I had system breaking issues doing that. DDU fixed them for me. Maybe it will fix them for you?Edit - here's a how-to by the creator. If you need more help, I'm sure that others here can assist: https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/How-use-Display-Driver-Uninstaller-DDU-Guide-Tutorial For my part, I use it in safe mode after having downloaded the driver that I want to install, and I disable or unplug the internet so that Windows doesn't mess with things before I can install the driver that I want. Click to expand...

I know how to use DDU but I have not considered it mandatory for years other than for extreme troubleshooting and conflicts. I installed the week old driver, the normal way without DDU, and so far it seems to be running fine, knock on wood. I think Nvidia may have reversed what ever changes they have done for VRR because in situations and programs where I can tease out the VRR flicker in older drivers is back here in the newer driver as well.Jury is still out but so far confirms DDU is irrelevant in this situation. While not as widespread as other issues these drivers had, I was NOT alone with this bug.*typo fix