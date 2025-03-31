Driver rollback for GeForce 30 and 40 series

cant be, nvidia drivers are perfect ;)
first article ive seen but i have seen the complaining going on. they focused on building the new drivers for the 5000 series, missed some bugs on 3/4000. shit happens.
 
Yup. HDR + Gsync/VRR via HDMI 2.1 is still borked. It is a shame because I'd like to give the new transformer model DLSS a try but I cannot because everything is unplayable. Constant flashing, stuttering and TV handshake issues. If I disable either HDR or Gsync then things are fine but not both on at the same time.
 
What TV? My Samsung S90C via HDMI 2.1 at 4K 144Hz with Gsync on is working fine with my 4090. Granted, I've not bothered with the latest .83 driver, sticking with 572.60 for the moment.

I have needed to use DDU to clean install the first three 50 series compatible drivers, otherwise I'd get a black screen during installation and a force restart would show the driver installed, but crash or BSOD when playing a game. The 572.60 driver was the first 50 series compatible driver that didn't cause that issue when updating over the last driver.
 
What TV? My Samsung S90C via HDMI 2.1 at 4K 144Hz with Gsync on is working fine with my 4090. Granted, I've not bothered with the latest .83 driver, sticking with 572.60 for the moment.

With my TCL C805 the VRR goes haywire with 572.xx drivers when framerate drops below some threshold. I can even replicate it with just opening Tidal or Cinebench and have Gsync in windowed mode enabled, which (I theorise) Gsync wrongly interprets as 3D program running at low framerate. With 566.36 everything is fine, minus the subtle VRR flicker which occurs at very low framerates or on previously mentioned programs, a known issue and which 572 drivers was supposed to fix but now it is replaced by a fullblown handshake issue. GPU and TV do not talk with each other correctly unless the game is running at max framerate.

My Windows is fresh, hell just month ago I rebuilt it because my old mobo broke and upgraded to AM5, I started from scratch formating everything. There should not be any conflicts anywhere.
 
With my TCL C805 the VRR goes haywire with 572.xx drivers when framerate drops below some threshold. I can even replicate it with just opening Tidal or Cinebench and have Gsync in windowed mode enabled, which (I theorise) Gsync wrongly interprets as 3D program running at low framerate. With 566.36 everything is fine, minus the subtle VRR flicker which occurs at very low framerates or on previously mentioned programs, a known issue and which 572 drivers was supposed to fix but now it is replaced by a fullblown handshake issue. GPU and TV do not talk with each other correctly unless the game is running at max framerate.

But you didn't try a DDU uninstall of the Nvidia driver?
 
No. From 566 to 572 the normal way, as god Jensen intended.

That said I did not notice Nvidia had updated the drivers a week ago as I have automatic updating disabled for obvious reasons. I will give it another go, maybe something has changed.
 
No. From 566 to 572 the normal way, as god Jensen intended.

Yeah, I had system breaking issues doing that. DDU fixed them for me. Maybe it will fix them for you?

Edit - here's a how-to by the creator. If you need more help, I'm sure that others here can assist: https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/How-use-Display-Driver-Uninstaller-DDU-Guide-Tutorial

For my part, I use it in safe mode after having downloaded the driver that I want to install, and I disable or unplug the internet so that Windows doesn't mess with things before I can install the driver that I want.
 
Yeah, I had system breaking issues doing that. DDU fixed them for me. Maybe it will fix them for you?

Edit - here's a how-to by the creator. If you need more help, I'm sure that others here can assist: https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/How-use-Display-Driver-Uninstaller-DDU-Guide-Tutorial

I know how to use DDU but I have not considered it mandatory for years other than for extreme troubleshooting and conflicts. I installed the week old driver, the normal way without DDU, and so far it seems to be running fine, knock on wood. I think Nvidia may have reversed what ever changes they have done for VRR because in situations and programs where I can tease out the VRR flicker in older drivers is back here in the newer driver as well.

Jury is still out but so far confirms DDU is irrelevant in this situation. While not as widespread as other issues these drivers had, I was NOT alone with this bug.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gaming/comments/1iw8omj/nvidia_driver_57216_breaks_gsync_with_hdr/

*typo fix
 
I know how to use DDU but I have not considered it mandatory for years other than for extreme troubleshooting and conflicts. I installed the week old driver, the normal way without DDU, and so far it seems to be running fine, knock on wood. I think Nvidia may have reversed what ever changes they have done for VRR because in situations and programs where I can tease out the VRR flicker in older drivers is back here in the newer driver as well.

https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gaming/comments/1iw8omj/nvidia_driver_57216_breaks_gsync_with_hdr/

Glad you got the issue fixed.
 
Still running the pre-50 series drivers on my 3090. Kinda want to see how it does with the transformer model but I didn't feel like dealing with all the bugs.
Have 5090 tracking number, so I'll be trying the latest with that once it gets here.
No problems so far with ARC B580 drivers and I got it on launch day. Suck it black leather jacket wearers. My ARC B580 says Jensen's jacket should be all RGB until NV's driver problems are fixed. AsRock Steel Legend B580 has the most obnoxious RGB... and also has a physical off switch, but Jensen's jacket RGB needs to stay on until the drivers are fixed.
 
Only encountered a minor bother with RDNA 4 drivers so far. There's an intermittent headset tracking jitter issue on the Quest 3. Just a bit annoying but not a showstopper. My how things have changed since Nvidia became an AI company.
 
I played Hogwarts Legacy in 573.70 for about two hours today with DLSS enabled no problems except when I crank everything up to Max it Stutters at 1440P @ 240hz 573.70 is a safe bet just don't install Nvidia App have Gsync disabled. Use the latest Windows 11 update in settings. Just bought. a 2.1 DP Club 3D cable in the mail today my 1.4 DP cable was bent anyway.
 
