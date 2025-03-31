Driver rollback for GeForce 30 and 40 series

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...er-after-recent-rtx-50-centric-release-issues
I hope this is not a duplicate thread or too late. But anyway some game developers are urging Nvidia card owners to roll back their drivers.
EDIT: Oops, I forgot to add they pointed to December 2024 drivers.
