Drivepool users? Talk some sense in to me, is parity robust enough?

So ive used individual drives for a long long time. im now out of bays and out of ports. It was time to graduate to a pooling solution and an extra chassis. I decided on a supermicro 846 and drivepool+snapraid.



I've yet to set up the pool but im about to. It's one of those things thats a huge undertaking because once you hit that button A) youre stuck changing paths for every software under the sun, scripts etc and more importantly B) youve just lost track of whats where.



If i lost a drive before, i knew exactly what I lost. I always operated with the same system. When i replaced/upgraded a drive i'd bag and tag the old one, and move it offsite. If anything ever failed, at least i'd have a whole lot of it if not all of it in some cases readily available to be put back.



I've now reclaimed all those drives to create a big ole pool. Now ive never ever had a single drive fail but ive always A) rotated them out every 3-5 years and B) allowed them to spin down and some would go unused for not inconsequential lengths of time. With this new setup, the HBA i have wont pass windows spindown commands so I'll be stuck spinning in perpetuity. Depending on which camp your in, thats either better or worse. For me it makes me nervous. In part due to not being used to it, and in part due to the crowded space + perpetual spinning causing my drives to run a lot warmer than they usually do in perpetuity.



What im trying to (very long windedly) ask is how secure should I feel with snapraid covering me? I plan on 2 parity drives for now. Has anyone ever used snapraid to recover before? went well? I'm biased as ive never had a disk fail but it has to be a relatively rare thing right? At least one failing without warning? And to have more than 2 fail before you could get replacements in place would have to be reaaaaaally high odds right?



I have the last 15 years of my life amassed on ~26 disks which amount to about 150TB. If money was no object (and my circuit could support any more amperage coming out of my office) i'd just mirror everything, alas i have yet to win the lottery.



Am i being paranoid? Should I feel safe well within reason with a few parity disks?