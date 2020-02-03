Drive your coworkers crazy with this Untitled Goose game inspired app.

scojer

scojer

[H]ardness Supreme
Jun 13, 2009
4,193
Someone made a desktop app inspired by the Untitled Goose Game.

You can download it here: https://samperson.itch.io/desktop-goose

Article if you want to read about it here: https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/30/21115103/untitled-goose-game-desktop-app-windows-memes-gifs

18-year-old Chiet has created an app for Windows PCs that spawns a virtual goose to cause mayhem on your desktop. Much like the game, this goose is annoying and will spread virtual mud all over your screen while honking profusely. It also drags memes or cartoons above your apps, but don’t dare try to close them otherwise this wild fowl will grab hold of your mouse pointer and mess with you.
Darunion

Darunion

2[H]4U
Oct 6, 2010
3,889
wtf? You never install programs on someone else's pc. I remember a similar app from the windows 95 days, wasn't it a sheep?

Mess with your co-workers like a real man and plug in a wireless mouse without them knowing.
 
