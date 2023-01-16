Drive seems to have died - any ideas for revival?

Drive is a WD 8TB white label which is basically their Red Plus CMR drive, from back in 2018 when we all shucked them from external enclosures. Have a 4 bay NAS with 3 of those drives in RAID5 plus an SSD. Was planning on removing the SSD and adding a 4th matching 8TB drive. I powered down my NAS and removed the drive tray just to check the serial number and date etc, in order to make sure the one I was buying matched. Put the drive back in, powered back on, and now my NAS refuses to recognize that drive.



I tried swapping positions with the SSD. It recognizes the SSD in the new location, but still doesn't see the 8TB drive. I then tried an external SATA to USB adapter and tried the drive with a PC, it still doesn't recognize the drive.



Is there anything else I should try or is this drive just done for? Until now it functioned flawlessly, SMART log shows zero errors in raw read, seek error, uncorrectables, etc. It had about 30k power on hours, but that was all sitting in a well cooled NAS with very light use.