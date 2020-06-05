Drive I bought was a returned/used drive, run a file recovery program on it? ;)

I picked up a 6TB drive from Staples last night and didn't notice that the seal had been broken until this morning and that it was a returned/used drive. I ran Crystal Disk Info on it and it said that the drive has been powered on 29 times and used for 65 hours. That seems like a lot of use to be paying full brand new retail price? Shouldn't it have been sold as a open box? I could see not making too much fuss over a few power cycles and a few hours of use where someone might not of been able to get it working or whatever but 65hrs....? Then I thought, in 65 hours of use what interesting stuff might be hidden/left on this drive so I'm currently letting Recuva do a deep scan which says an estimated 9 hours remaining. In just a few minutes it's already found 53 files, lol. I wonder if anything of interest could be left on this drive or is time of the essence and should I just go return it and get it over with (I wanted a larger drive anyway and Best Buy has a 12TB in stock).