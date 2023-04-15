Dredge - indie horror fishing game

I

izzypizzy

Gawd
Joined
Mar 2, 2006
Messages
532
Been looking forward to this game for months and I finally just booted it up!

I love it so far, it has a very eerie, but fun vibe. I think the trailer is quite a good representation of what you should expect.

So far I have caught and sold about 30-40 fish and have barely traversed out of the immediate starting area. I’ve only spent a short while fishing at night too, but that is where things get… interesting.

Is anyone else playing this game?

Dredge on Steam
 
